Foundation complains to Human Rights Commission on absence of nephrologists in govt. dialysis centres

January 19, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

In violation of set guidelines, a majority of the State-run dialysis units operating under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP) in Karnataka are functioning without a nephrologist. Dialysis in at least 145 of the 167 centres in Karnataka is being done without a dialysis prescription by nephrologists.

Alleging that it amounts to denial of Right to Life and is also human rights’ violation, the Kidney Warriors Foundation has filed a complaint with the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) and State Human Rights Commission. The foundation is a large network of kidney patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and social workers.

Vasundhara Raghavan, founder and CEO of Kidney Warriors Foundation, said dialysis cannot be started in any centre by the technician without a prescription by a nephrologist. “It is shocking that many centres are functioning without a nephrologist. By managing the show through just dialysis technicians in PMNDP, the State and the private agency running these centres are putting the lives of many dialysis patients under risk. Patients are silently suffering from infections and illnesses. This amounts to denial of Right to Life and is a human rights’ violation,” she told The Hindu.

In 167 centres

Over 4,000 renal patients have been undergoing dialysis in 167 government-run centres across the State since March 2017, when the dialysis scheme was awarded to BRS Health & Research Institute to manage. In July 2021, when this service provider intimated the State government that it would no longer be able to continue with the services, the scheme was managed by the Health Department under National Health Mission (NHM) from August 2021 till January 10, 2022. Subsequently, the contract of the scheme was then awarded to Kolkata-based ESKAG Sanjeevini Pvt. Ltd. Although the company’s contract ended in March, the State has floated new tenders only now.

The Hindu had earlier highlighted the plight of dialysis patients due to faulty machines and dysfunctional Medical Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants. The plants in many centres have a high Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) value, which is above the permissible limits and hence unfit for dialysis. The water treatment system is a critical factor for dialysis. Ultra pure water from the RO plant that enters the hemodialysis machine is used to mix the dialysate for dialysis.

Shorter sessions

“As against the recommended four-hour dialysis session, patients are forced to undergo a 2-3 hour session. This is leading to premature death of patients. If dialysis is done without supervision and a prescription specific to the individual’s health condition, it will lead to comorbidities - cardiac arrest, stroke, and other conditions. It can also result in death. As the machine is not properly serviced and same dialysis treatment is applied to all patients, dialysis patients suffer from improper and insufficient dialysis,” stated the complaint.

Terming this as gross medical negligence, the foundation has demanded action against the private agency and government officials who have committed or allowed the offence to be perpetrated for this medical negligence.