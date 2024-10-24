Fostering a culture of reading and literary engagement among students in Belagavi

In order to foster a culture of reading and literary engagement among students, the Belagavi Book Club signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KLE Society’s Lingaraj College in Belagavi on Thursday.

The three-year pact is a collaborative effort to involve students in various book club initiatives aimed at building a vibrant community centred around literature and the arts.

The collaboration aims to engage students in a series of reading-focused programmes and events organized by the Belagavi Book Club, providing opportunities for students to develop a lifelong love for literature, enhance their communication skills and contribute to the local literary community.

This partnership will not only benefit students of Lingaraj College but also strengthen the literary fabric of Belagavi as a whole, said a release.

Principal H.S. Melinamani, Shashikant Konnur and Sujai Kumar from the college, book club curator Abhishek Bendigeri, co-curator Sumeet Arya, community heads Gloria Alvaris, Charusheela Salunkhe, Neeharika Mishra and Shravani were present.

The book club, an initiative by Rostrum Diaries, was launched in 2022, with the vision of nurturing artistic and literary pursuits within the city.

The club’s inauguration was graced by author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, marking the beginning of a movement dedicated to creating a space for literary enthusiasts to come together.

Over the past 18 months, the book club has been actively organizing book readings, discussions, literary events and community-building activities that cater to people of all age groups in Belagavi.

It is open to everyone, welcoming individuals of all age groups and interests. The community meets every Sunday to discuss books across various genres, languages and topics.

Membership is free, encouraging more people to participate in and contribute to Belagavi’s growing literary culture.

To join the Belagavi Book Club, visit www.belagavibookclub.com.

