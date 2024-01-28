GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forum to form harmony human chain in Kalaburagi to spread the message of peaceful co-existence of communities

January 28, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Activist Meenakshi Bali, along with scholar R.K. Hudgi, addressing a media conference in Kalaburgi on Sunday.

Activist Meenakshi Bali, along with scholar R.K. Hudgi, addressing a media conference in Kalaburgi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Sauharda Karnataka, a platform of secular organisations and individuals, has planned to form a human chain for harmony in Kalaburagi to spread the message of peaceful co-existence of different communities with different cultural identities.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday, forum leaders Meenakshi Bali, R.K. Hudgi, Basanna Singhe, Arjun Bhadre, Kashinath Ambalagi and Sharanabasappa Mamshetty said that peace-loving and secular activists will form the human chain to say no to hate politics.

“January 30 was the date when Nathuram Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. The continued attack on secularism and harmony is reflected in the killings of scholar M.M. Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh. Hate politics is dominating Indian society at present. Enmity among religious communities is being systematically instigated. We need to educate the people and bring them out of the communal intoxication. The human chain is a part of this strategic initiative. Hundreds of people, especially students, will participate in the event,” Ms. Bali said.

Hailing Kalyana Karnataka as a land of Sharanas and Sufi saints who, for centuries, spread the message of peace and love, Ms. Bali said that the communal forces will not be allowed to tear the social fabric of co-existence.

“Kalyana Karnataka might be backward in terms of education and development. It, however, has a rich cultural tradition. Many socio-cultural movements in the region in the past upheld secularism and harmony. Communal forces are now trying to tear this rich tradition of peace and love. We will not allow this to happen,” she said.

Prof. Hudgi commended the State government for declaring Basavanna, the 12th century iconic reformer, as the State’s cultural leader and demanded that the government come up with constructive programmes to spread the Sharana philosophy in society.

