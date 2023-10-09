ADVERTISEMENT

Forum tells State govt. to roll back decision to scrap NEP 2020

October 09, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Shashil Namoshi says eminent scholars K. Kasturirangan and Manjul Bhargav were part of the NEP 2020 draft committee

The Hindu Bureau

MLC and member of Peoples Forum for Karnataka Shashil G. Namoshi addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Peoples Forum for Karnataka has demanded that the State government withdraw its decision to scrap the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and continue implementing the policy based on the interest of students.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, MLC and member of the forum Shashil G. Namoshi said that eminent scholars like K. Kasturirangan and Manjul Bhargav were part of the NEP 2020 draft committee, and the State government is now deciding to scrap it without consulting any educationists.

He said that the NEP 2020 curriculum aims at the holistic development of students, equipping them with advanced skills, while laying emphasis on conceptual understanding rather than rote learning and learning for examinations. Replacing the 10+2 framework with the 5+3+3+4 education system, the NEP 2020 attempts to establish a more inclusive foundation for secondary education, he added.

Accusing the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of revising textbooks, Mr. Namoshi said that the government has revised some lessons in Social Science subject for Class 6 and in Kannada language for Classes 6 to 10.

