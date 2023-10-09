HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forum tells State govt. to roll back decision to scrap NEP 2020

Shashil Namoshi says eminent scholars K. Kasturirangan and Manjul Bhargav were part of the NEP 2020 draft committee

October 09, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
MLC and member of Peoples Forum for Karnataka Shashil G. Namoshi addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Monday.

MLC and member of Peoples Forum for Karnataka Shashil G. Namoshi addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Peoples Forum for Karnataka has demanded that the State government withdraw its decision to scrap the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and continue implementing the policy based on the interest of students.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, MLC and member of the forum Shashil G. Namoshi said that eminent scholars like K. Kasturirangan and Manjul Bhargav were part of the NEP 2020 draft committee, and the State government is now deciding to scrap it without consulting any educationists.

He said that the NEP 2020 curriculum aims at the holistic development of students, equipping them with advanced skills, while laying emphasis on conceptual understanding rather than rote learning and learning for examinations. Replacing the 10+2 framework with the 5+3+3+4 education system, the NEP 2020 attempts to establish a more inclusive foundation for secondary education, he added.

Accusing the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of revising textbooks, Mr. Namoshi said that the government has revised some lessons in Social Science subject for Class 6 and in Kannada language for Classes 6 to 10.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.