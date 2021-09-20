Forum suggests reforms in selection of VCs

‘The process must start three to four months prior to the creation of vacancy’

Arguing that “all is not well in the appointment of vice-chancellors in the State”, the Forum of Former Vice-chancellors of Karnataka (FVCK) has suggested that the process of selecting a successor to an incumbent VC should be commenced at least 3-4 months before the post becomes vacant. This helps in avoiding the vacuum that is currently affecting the smooth functioning of the universities, it argued.

FVCK President and former VC of University oF Mysore and KSOU, K.S. Rangappa, told reporters in Mysuru on Monday that the search-cum-selection committee should comprise distinguished academicians.

It is advisable not to include serving vice-chancellors in such committees because of their known obligation to the government of the day, the Forum felt.

Former VCs S.N. Hegde and Niranjan were present during the press conference.

The members said the FVCK is the only one of its kind in the country and has already 70 members with a proven track record of exemplary performance in divergent fields. It would be appropriate if those members are involved in such committees, they felt.

Convocation

Prof. Rangappa said the Forum is of the opinion that the annual convocations should be held twice or thrice a year so that eligible students need not have to wait for long to pursue higher studies or seek employment opportunities for want of award of degrees.

The Forum is planning to hold a seminar in October in collaboration with the University of Mysore in view of confusion and apprehension among the stakeholders on the implementation of National Education Policy.

The seminar will discuss threadbare the modalities of introduction of the new policy. “The Governor of Karnataka has agreed to inaugurate the seminar,” a note from the forum said.

The participants of the seminar include the VCs, College principals and PG teachers and students.

The Forum in the note said that standing instruction should be given to VCs to fill all sanctioned teaching and non-teaching posts by strictly adhering to reservation and other norms prescribed by the government from time to time. “Considerable financial support was required by the University to strengthen the faculty and infrastructure. Moreover, universities should be encouraged to raise resources by novel means,” it said.

The Forum said the government/universities must fix the responsibility to monitor the activities of teachers in terms of teaching and research. Based on the performance of teachers, a good performer must be promoted by providing incentives and disciplinary action must be immediately initiated for under-performers.

It urged the government to support the forum for elevating standards of higher education and in turn the forum will function to uplift the academic activities of the government.