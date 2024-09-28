GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forum of SC castes urges State govt. to implement internal reservation

Published - September 28, 2024 12:44 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The forum for safeguarding reservation for Scheduled Castes of Karnataka, on Thursday, demanded the State government to implement internal reservation among the Scheduled Castes, in view of the recent Supreme Court’s judgement.

The forum conducted a State-level seminar on the issue at Ambedkar Bhavan in Shivamogga. The participants in the events stated that the untouchables and nomadic communities had been fighting for justice for over three decades. The Supreme Court ruled that the states could subclassify Scheduled Castes. Considering the judgement Karnataka government should implement the recommendations of Justice A.J. Sadashiva’s recommendations on internal reservation, the participants said.

B.L. Raju, professor and intellectual, stated in his preliminary remarks that for several decades the untouchables and nomadic communities fought for internal reservation. “The touchable communities within the Scheduled Castes have enjoyed the benefit of reservation. The ‘untouchables’ and nomadic communities need justice with suitable representation,” he said.

Srinivas Kariyanna, a Congress leader who contested for Assembly polls and lost twice, stated that ‘untouchables’ had been facing discrimination against them even in the 21st century. “As a politician, I have to go and seek the votes of people belonging to all castes. We need votes from all sections. Many times I have been instructed not to enter certain temples,” he noted.

Further, he said that the untouchables had to fight unitedly for justice. “We will hold another meeting and invite all our tall leaders to spread awareness on the issue and put pressure on the government,” he added.

B.D. Savakkanavar, president of the forum, chaired the meeting.

September 28, 2024

