Forum of former VCs backs uniform dress code for educational institutions

Amidst the row over uniform dress code for PU students in the State, the Forum of Former Vice-Chancellors of Karnataka has strongly argued the need for a uniform dress code in all educational institutions including private ones.

In a statement here, the forum said: “it is our opinion that there should be a uniform dress code in every educational institution to bring about an effective learning environment, better personality development and leadership qualities; and above all to bring in a peaceful atmosphere in academic institutions.“

The statement which was represented by former vice-chancellor of UAS-B Prof. K. Narayana Gowda; Prof. R.N. Srinivasa Gowda, former VC, KVAFSU; and Dr. Rangappa, former VC, Mysore University, says that allowing students to wear dress of their choice would psychologically affect poor and lower middle class students as there would be a clear disparity in terms of quality as well as number of dresses worn by them.

“Such situations divert and distort the attention of students from listening to their teachers at least for the first 8-10 minutes of the start of class lectures. The most precious time is the first 10 minutes of the start of the lecture delivered by a teacher. The lack of concentrated mind of students initially will have greater impact in understanding related concepts in the later part of the lecture, even with the use of latest modern gadgets. Even the best teacher finds it difficult to hold the attention of every student in a class room. The inferiority complex operating in the minds of such students will come in the way of their acquisition of knowledge and skill, later performance in the examinations also,” the forum said.

Observing that learning takes place informally outside classrooms too, the forum said: “If the students are divided by virtue of varied types of dresses and religious compulsions, they tend to avoid interacting with each other. In the process, desired informal learning will be affected considerably.”

“A uniform dress code will bring in unity of mind among students, help respect views of other students, enable better learning and reduce peer pressure. This will also help institutions identify the entry of unauthorised persons on campus. In fact, institutions can find sponsors including CSR funds to support funding for uniforms for students coming from poor economic backgrounds,” it said.