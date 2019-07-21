Forum of farm women to be inaugurated today

A forum of farm women from North Karnataka has been formed to take up issues concerning them and it will be formally inaugurated on Sunday here.
Shobha Chalavadi, president of the North Karnataka Farm Women Forum, told presspersons here on Saturday that the inauguration will be held at the Kannada Sahitya Parishat Bhavan at 10.30 a.m.
Ms. Shobha said that the agriculture sector was plagued by several problems and there was need to rejuvenate it.
The forum will take up the issues of farm women and would have its branches in the 11 districts of North Karnataka, she said.
District president of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat Lingaraj Angadi will inaugurate the forum during the Farmer Martyrs’ Day programme.
