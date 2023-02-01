Forum launches ‘my vote is not for sale’ drive

February 01, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum, Mysuru on Wednesday said voters have to take a firm resolve against succumbing to money or gifts that are offered to them during the elections by politicians and parties, and to exercise their franchise in all consciousness without selling their votes.

The Forum launched a campaign titled ‘My vote is not for sale’ ahead of the elections to the State Assembly.

“There are possibilities of politicians, parties and candidates luring voters with money and gifts during elections. This time, such instances may see a sharp rise. The Election Commission and the government must take firm steps, dealing sternly to reduce the influence of money power on the voters,” the forum said.

Forum President K.S. Shivaramu said the voters have the responsibility of taking a pledge not to sell their votes and remain firm against getting influenced by money or other inducements. They must exercise their franchise in all consciousness without coming under any influence. By this way, they can help to save the Constitution and strengthen its values. It is time voters display grit and resolve in proving their worth in elections.

Mr. Shivaramu urged the Election Commission to act against the leaders who make open statements of bribing voters ahead of the elections. The voters must not lose their true identity and show that their vote matters most, he added.