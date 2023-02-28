ADVERTISEMENT

Forum expresses solidarity with government employees

February 28, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Peoples Education Forum has expressed its solidarity with the Government Employees Union which has given a call for a State-wide agitation on Wednesday seeking fulfilment of various demands, including reverting to the Old Pension Scheme.

Forum State president Thimmaiah Phurle, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, urged the State government to implement the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations and sought the scrapping of the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

The New Pension Scheme was implemented in 2004 and some of the employees recruited 18 years ago who are retiring now from service are receiving very minimum amount as pension under the New Pension Scheme.

Nearly five lakh State government employees, seven lakh employees of various boards and corporations, 4.2 lakh retired employees and 1.5 lakh pensioners who are deprived of benefits of the Old Pension Scheme will participate in the agitation on Wednesday, he added.

