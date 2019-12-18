Forum calls for Kalaburagi bandh tomorrow

The Peoples Forum, Kalaburagi, a consortium of Left wing and Muslim organisations, has called for a Kalaburagi Bandh on Thursday in protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

CPI leader Maruti Manpade, senior Dalit leader Vittal Doddamani, Janata Dal(S) leader Naseer Hussain Ustad and State vice-president of the Jamiat Ahle Hadees Baba Nazar Mohammad Khan, addressing a press conference, appealed to the people of the city to ensure that a total bandh is carried out successfully.

Mr. Manpade said that members of the NEKRTC Employees Union and the Autorickshaw Drivers Union will join the protest. He also appealed to educational institutions to declare a holiday and commercial establishments to support the bandh by closing down shutters.

The forum will take out a protest march from the Central Bus Stand to the Deputy Commissioners office, besides taking out a procession from Jagat Circle to the Super Market area.

Mr. Manpade said that the bandh has been called to highlight resentment of the people against the passing of the contentious Act (CAA) in Parliament. The Union government is trying to cover up its failure by imposing draconian laws that divide the nation on communal lines. “We will fight unitedly against the evil designs of the BJP-led government which is undermining the secular credentials of India. The BJP is out to destroy peace and unity of the nation,” Mr. Manpade added.

Mr. Doddamani said that the Act is against the Constitution and also the interests of indigenous people. They should stand by the minorities and save the Constitution from fascist forces. “