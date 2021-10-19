Forum calls for bandh demanding hospital in Sringeri

Hassan

19 October 2021 21:52 IST

Sringeri Yuva Vedike, a forum of youth in Sringeri, has called for a voluntary bandh in the town on October 22 demanding a 100-bed super speciality hospital. The forum has appealed to the shopkeepers to close their business establishments for a day supporting the cause.

Praveen Hagadur, a founder of the forum, said there was no good hospital in Sringeri or in towns nearby. If there was a health emergency, patients had to be taken to Shivamogga, Manipal, or Mangaluru. “Many people have died on the way to the hospital. The government should set up a hospital in Sringeri, which attracts hundreds of visitors every year,” he said.

The members of the forum exuded confidence that the people would support the bandh and join hands in the protest.

