Seventy people test positive for COVID-19 at Jawahar Navodaya School

Hassan

05 December 2021 10:18 IST

The Health and Family Welfare Department had collected samples from 418 people, including students and staff, after three students had tested positive. Among them, 70 were found to be infected

As many as 70 people including students at Jawahar Navodaya School at Seegodu near Balehonnur in Chikkamagaluru district tested positive for COVID-19 infection on December 5.

Among them 63 are students.

The infected people have been isolated in the residential school. All are said to be asymptomatic. The district administration has ordered for seal down of the residential school.

