Forty laboratories fined for delaying test results

Bengaluru

24 May 2021 23:41 IST

A fine of ₹200 has been levied on each sample whose results were not declared within the stipulated time

The State has fined nine laboratories in the government sector and 31 in the private sector for not declaring COVID-19 test results in less than 24 hours.

A fine of ₹200 has been levied on each sample whose results were not declared within the stipulated time.

The decision was taken at the COVID-19 task force meeting held in the city on Monday. The nine laboratories under the government had delayed giving the results of 3,034 samples. For this, a fine of ₹6.06 lakh has been levied. The results of as many as 7,069 samples were delayed by 31 private laboratories, for which a fine of ₹14.13 lakh has been imposed.

Advertising

Advertising

Further notice has been issued to 41 laboratories that have delayed results, while five labs have been fined and shut down for giving out results without uploading them on the Indian Council of Medical Research portal.

Medicine purchase

Meanwhile, approval has been given for the purchase of three lakh vials of Amphotericin B, which is used in the treatment of mucormycosis.