Formulating internal quota among SCs is a challenge for Karnataka govt.

The Supreme Court judgment on Thursday, holding that States can sub-classify the Scheduled Castes (SCs) to give preferential reservation to the most backward among them, will pose a challenge for the Congress government in Karnataka as several groups are vying for higher share in the quota.

The Congress in its 2023 Assembly election manifesto promised to implement the Justice A.J. Sadashiva Commission report to provide internal reservation for the SCs. So far, the Congress government has been arguing that Dalit sub-quotas would be possible only if the Centre ensures amendment of Article 341 of the Constitution, but the Supreme Court judgment now empowers States to sub-classify the SC communities.

Not homogenous

The demand for internal quota has risen on the premise that sub-castes within the SCs are not a homogenised social denomination and there is intra-caste discrimination. The Sadashiva commission indicated that the SC ‘Right’ has got more benefits from reservation in education and employment than the other categories.

On March 24, 2023, the Basavaraj Bommai government announced an internal quota among 101 SC communities. It provided a quota of 6% to SC (Left), 5.5% to SC (Right), 4.5% to SC (Touchable), and 1% to SC (others). It hiked the quotas of SCs from 15% to 17% and STs from 3% to 7% based on the Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das Commission report and sent the proposal to the Centre. In the run-up to the 2023 polls, the Congress opposed this classification, arguing that it was aimed at securing the votes of the dominant class within the SCs.

Two sides

Legislators and leaders belonging to Banjaras (Lambanis), Bhovi, Koracha, and Korama have been opposed to the internal quota. For instance, the Banjara community, which has more than 45 lakh population spread across largely in north Karnataka and is said to have played a vital role in the victory of Congress candidates in close to 40 constituencies in the 2023 election, is opposed to the internal quota.

On the other hand, various SC groups are competing for more quota. For instance, Madiga community leaders argue that a bulk of the reservation is being cornered by Banjaras and Bhovis and are likely to intensify their demand for sub-quota in the coming days.

Karnataka SC/ST Contractors’ Association president N. Mahadevaswamy said the “elite” members of the numerically and politically dominant castes within the SCs have gobbled up government jobs and reservation in educational institutions. BJP MP M. Govind Karjol, former Minister, has urged Mr. Siddaramaiah to stop all recruitment in the government till the announcement of the internal quota.

While Mr. Siddaramaiah has welcomed the apex court ruling and promised to implement the internal quota based on the Sadashiva commission report, the State government has to do a balancing act by taking all groups into confidence, say Dalit leaders.

Sadashiva commission report

The Sadashiva commission had studied methods of equitable distribution of reservation among the SCs by reclassifying 101 castes into four groups. It had recommended classification and quota of all SCs by dividing them into four groups of Left (6%), Right (5%), Touchable (3%) and Other SCs (1%) for equitable distribution of the overall quota of 15%, after a household survey. The Sadashiva commission was constituted by N. Dharam Singh government in 2005 and it submitted the report to Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda in 2012.

Several States, including Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu, formed commissions on internal quota in different years, but were not able to provide internal quota.

Ministers urge CM, Dy.CM to take decision on SC internal quota

Ministers K.H. Muniyappa and R.B. Thimmapur, both belonging to the Scheduled Caste, on Friday termed as “historic” the Supreme Court ruling on internal quota and urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to take an early decision to implement the internal quota for SCs.

Both Ministers held a press conference and said the seven-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court had provided justice to various marginal groups among the SCs and fulfilled the three-decade-old demand. Former Social Welfare Minister H. Anjaneya, former MP L. Hanumanthaiah, and other Dalit leaders were present.

