Former Yadgir CMC chairperson stages flash protest

January 10, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Yadgir

The former chairperson of Yadgir CMC Lalitha Anapur, who is vice-president of the women’s wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and her followers staged a flash protest at Subhas Chowk in Yadgir on Tuesday evening and blocked the road for more than an hour.

According to her, she has been named by Sharanu at the government hospital while he was giving a statement before the police stating that he consumed poison because of her. He has also named the former district president of the BJP Chandrasekhar Magnur and another person for having taken poison, she added.

Ms. Anapur said that her name was dragged into the incident unnecessarily and without any reason as she is not known to Sharanu personally.

“I demand a detailed investigation in the matter. The police should verify call details from my and his mobile phones to go deep into the issue and identify those behind the whole episode,” she told The Hindu from the dharna site.

Mr. Magnur also joined hands with Ms. Anapur and took part in the dharna at the chowk.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Police diverted vehicles that were supposed to go via Subhas Chowk to reach their destinations. The chowk is located in a prime place which is on the Hyderabad, Kalaburagi, Shahapur and Shorapur main road.

“I am frequently becoming a victim of such cases for political reasons as my name is added in the list of accused persons following any clash or a conflict between various groups even if I am not present there at all,“ she said.

The angry followers of Ms. Anapur continued their protest blocking the road.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy said that the Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub-Division will speak to the protesters.

Later, the protesters withdrew their protest after the Assistant Commissioner pacified them.