Former vice chancellor of Alliance University murdered

Dr. D. Ayyappa, former vice chancellor of Alliance University, was allegedly hacked to death on October 15 night. His body was discovered at HMT Ground in RT Nagar on October 16, around 6 am.

According to the police, the victim had stepped out of his house for a walk after dinner at around 11.30 pm. “His wife went to bed, and realised that he had not returned home only on Wednesday morning. She went out to search for him. By then, the police on patrol duty had discovered the body,” said a senior police officer. “It was part of his daily routine. He would take the house keys with him as he often returned late and didn’t want to disturb his wife.”

Special teams have been formed and senior police officials said they are probing all angles, including whether the murder is tied to the feud between the two brothers who own Alliance University. His business dealings are also being probed. “After he left his post as vice chancellor, the victim got into real estate business,” the officer added.