Former VC on AIIMS advisory body, chosen as CSIR-Emeritus Scientist

MYSURU

03 October 2020 23:16 IST

Recognition has come to him over his contribution to the field of biological sciences and development of science, says K.S. Rangappa

Former Vice-Chancellor and scientist K.S. Rangappa has been nominated to the top advisory body of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has chosen him as a member of AIIMS PGIMER in Chandigarh and AIIMS in Bhubaneswar, Bathinda, Guwahati and Srinagar.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Prof. Rangappa said the nomination for a period of five years had been made in recognition of his contribution to the field of biological sciences and development of science in the country.

“Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has appreciated my research work and publications, particularly on cancer drug research, in various journals and my work as the chairman of the Indian Science Congress. The AIIMS is a prestigious central institution and I have been nominated to offer my opinion on research and other areas of science,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The former V-C of University of Mysore said he has been selected as CSIR-Emeritus Scientist (ES) by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi. “The CSIR-ES scheme was launched to recognise and encourage meritorious scientists who are above the age of 62. I believe it’s an honour for the University of Mysore to have a CSIR-Emeritus Scientist on its campus.”

COVID-19 vaccine race

On the COVID-19 vaccine race, Prof. Rangappa, who is into cancer research, said several vaccine candidates are in various clinical evaluation stages and some are undergoing clinical trials in India, China and Europe.

Usually, a vaccine takes at least two years to be available considering the evaluation processes involved in its development. In the case of COVID-19, which is spreading rapidly with a high transmission rate, many top-rated universities and research institutions have expedited their vaccine development and some are said to be close to achieving a breakthrough, the scientist explained.

A time-frame for availability of the vaccine cannot be fixed as it has to go through various trials before it is made available, he said, adding that the vaccine development has not been slowed down as seeming as researchers are moving thoughtfully to ensure no side-effects of the vaccine are felt on normal human health.

On cancer research with China

About his research collaboration with China, the former VC said he had entered into an understanding with a Chinese University which wanted to conduct clinical trials on six of his patents pertaining to cancer research. The mega research project had been kept in abeyance after the COVID-19 outbreak despite more than 10 video conference sessions between scientists from India and China on the project so far.

To a question on whether he would pursue the project in the wake of strained relations between India and China, he said, “The project has not taken off yet. It is in a deferment mode. It will be pursued only if the relations are good since my country is my priority and I will comply with what the laws say.”

‘Wake-up call’

The COVID-19 pandemic has come as a wake-up call for India to step up its funding to research, especially in science, as United States, China, South Korea and others set aside huge research grants in field of research and development.

Mr. Rangappa, while welcoming the National Education Policy (NEP), said India spends 0.69 per cent of its GDP on research while it is 4 per cent in Israel, 3 per cent in United States, and 4.5 percent in South Korea. “The allocation is very less for a thickly populated country like ours. The NEP has laid emphasis on research but there is no clarity on the extent of funding the area should get. As a scientist, I suggest India spends more on research like others since the pandemic has come as a lesson for all us,” he opined.

He said the NEP will help to erase discrepancies in the education sector and provide ample opportunities to the people from the deprived sections of the society for accessing quality education.