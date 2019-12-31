Former V-P of taluk panchayat attacked

Shantha Kumar, former vice-president, Bhadravati Taluk Panchayat, sustained injuries when he was stabbed by unidentified persons near his residence in Kambadal-Hosur village on Sunday night.

The police said that Mr. Kumar was having dinner in his home when three unidentified persons barged in, dragged him outside and stabbed him. When he raised a hue and cry, they accused fled.

Mr. Kumar has been admitted to a private hospital in Shivamogga. The Bhadravati Rural police have booked a case.