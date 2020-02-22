Former V-C of RCU dead

MYSURU

22 February 2020

The former Vice-Chancellor of Rani Channamma University (RCU) in Belagavi B.R. Ananthan died at a private hospital in Mysuru late on Friday night.

Dr. Ananthan, 72, who earlier served as a professor at B.N. Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences at Manasagangothri in University of Mysore, leaves behind his mother, wife, a son, and a daughter.

His body was kept at his residence in T.K. Layout on Saturday for the public to pay their last respects. The last rites were later performed at the foot of Chamundi Hills.

Dr. Ananthan had been appointed as special officer to Rani Chennamma University in Belagavi before he took over as the Vice-Chancellor of the university. He was also a senior member of Cosmopolitan Club, said president of the club Narayan Gowda.