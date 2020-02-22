Karnataka

Former V-C of RCU dead

The former Vice-Chancellor of Rani Channamma University (RCU) in Belagavi B.R. Ananthan died at a private hospital in Mysuru late on Friday night.

Dr. Ananthan, 72, who earlier served as a professor at B.N. Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences at Manasagangothri in University of Mysore, leaves behind his mother, wife, a son, and a daughter.

His body was kept at his residence in T.K. Layout on Saturday for the public to pay their last respects. The last rites were later performed at the foot of Chamundi Hills.

Dr. Ananthan had been appointed as special officer to Rani Chennamma University in Belagavi before he took over as the Vice-Chancellor of the university. He was also a senior member of Cosmopolitan Club, said president of the club Narayan Gowda.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 10:30:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/former-v-c-of-rcu-dead/article30891054.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY