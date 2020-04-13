Karnataka

Former Union Minister and veteran Cong. leader M.V. Rajashekaran passes away at 91

M. V. Rajasekharan MLC during the Legislative Council session in Bangalore on June 03, 2011.

M. V. Rajasekharan MLC during the Legislative Council session in Bangalore on June 03, 2011.   | Photo Credit: K Bhagya Prakash

Son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister S. Nijalingappa, he was MoS for Planning in the Manmohan Singh Ministry

Former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader M.V. Rajashekaran died in Bengaluru on Monday. He was 91.

The veteran leader, who was ailing for sometime, passed away in a private hospital.

He was the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister S. Nijalingappa.

Mr. Rajashekaran served as Union Minister of State for Planning in the Manmohan Singh Ministry.

Yeddyurappa’s condolence

In his condolence message, Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa said that Mr. Rajashekaran, who served as an MLC, MP and Union Minister, was a politician with simplicity, humility and great maturity.

“May his soul rest in peace and may God give the strength to his family and followers to bear this loss,” the Chief Minister said.

He was an authority on rural economy and had set up an institute to make studies on rural development. Known for value-based politics, he represented Kanakapura constituency in the Lok Sabha.

