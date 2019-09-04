Former Udupi MLA Pramod Madhwaraj quits JD(S)

Pramod Madhwaraj, former Congress MLA from Udupi and former Minister, who had contested this year’s Lok Sabha election from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency on Janata Dal (Secular) ticket, has resigned from the Janata Dal (Secular).

He was the combined candidate of the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) after the Congress gave away the Lok Sabha seat to its coalition partner as per their seat-sharing arrangement. In a letter to H.D. Kumaraswamy, State president, Janata Dal(S), on Tuesday, Mr. Madhwaraj said that he had quit the Janata Dal(S), as there was no coalition government in the State.

In the B form issued to him while filing the nomination papers it had been mentioned that he was a member of the Janata Dal(S), he said.