Karnataka

Former Udupi MLA Pramod Madhwaraj quits JD(S)

Pramod Madhwaraj

Pramod Madhwaraj  

more-in

He was fielded in the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru segment as per seat-sharing between Congress and JD(S)

Pramod Madhwaraj, former Congress MLA from Udupi and former Minister, who had contested this year’s Lok Sabha election from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency on Janata Dal (Secular) ticket, has resigned from the Janata Dal (Secular).

He was the combined candidate of the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) after the Congress gave away the Lok Sabha seat to its coalition partner as per their seat-sharing arrangement. In a letter to H.D. Kumaraswamy, State president, Janata Dal(S), on Tuesday, Mr. Madhwaraj said that he had quit the Janata Dal(S), as there was no coalition government in the State.

In the B form issued to him while filing the nomination papers it had been mentioned that he was a member of the Janata Dal(S), he said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru Karnataka
Karnataka
state politics
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2019 8:23:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/former-udupi-mla-pramod-madhwaraj-quits-jds/article29328836.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY