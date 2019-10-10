Karnataka

Former tahsildar penalised

The Karnataka Information Commission has imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000 on the former Kalaburagi tahsildar, who was also the Public Information Officer, for not providing relevant information to an applicant under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Applicant Gautami had sought information under RTI Act from the then Kalaburagi Tahsildar Sanjeev Kumar Basar about a year ago.

Ms. Gautami approached the first appellant authority as Mr. Basar had not provided the information required.

It is said that he did not take action even after instructions from the appellant authority which directed him to provide the information to the applicant. Ms. Gautami then filed a complaint with the Information Commission against Mr. Basar, following which the order came.

