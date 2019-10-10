Former tahsildar penalised

The Karnataka Information Commission has imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000 on the former Kalaburagi tahsildar, who was also the Public Information Officer, for not providing relevant information to an applicant under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
Applicant Gautami had sought information under RTI Act from the then Kalaburagi Tahsildar Sanjeev Kumar Basar about a year ago.
Ms. Gautami approached the first appellant authority as Mr. Basar had not provided the information required.
It is said that he did not take action even after instructions from the appellant authority which directed him to provide the information to the applicant. Ms. Gautami then filed a complaint with the Information Commission against Mr. Basar, following which the order came.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.