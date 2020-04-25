Former State convener of Bajrang Dal passes away

Mahendra Kumar, former State convener of Bajrang Dal who had later distanced himself from the organisation and its ideology, died of heart attack on Saturday at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Mr. Kumar, 47, was shifted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain, but passed away early in the morning, according go sources.

After quitting Bajrang Dal, Mr. Kumar was involved in social service and had turned a bitter critic of his older ideological position and set up an NGO. He was briefly associated with Janata Dal (Secular) after moving away from Bajrang Dal. He had actively participated in anti-CAA and NRC agitations recently.

He is survived by wife and two children. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has expressed condolences over Mr. Kumar’s death. Former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H.D Kumaraswamy too have condoled his passing away.