Former State convener of Bajrang Dal passes away

Mahendra Kumar, former State convener of Bajrang Dal who had later distanced himself from the organisation and its ideology, died of heart attack on Saturday at a private hospital in Bengaluru.
Mr. Kumar, 47, was shifted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain, but passed away early in the morning, according go sources.
After quitting Bajrang Dal, Mr. Kumar was involved in social service and had turned a bitter critic of his older ideological position and set up an NGO. He was briefly associated with Janata Dal (Secular) after moving away from Bajrang Dal. He had actively participated in anti-CAA and NRC agitations recently.
He is survived by wife and two children. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has expressed condolences over Mr. Kumar’s death. Former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H.D Kumaraswamy too have condoled his passing away.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.