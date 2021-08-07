Karnataka

Former Shiggaon MLA, Rajashekhar Sindhur dies

Former MLA and Chairman of Dryland Development Board, Rajashekhar Sindhur passed away at his residence, in Savanur of Haveri district on Saturday.

He was 58-years-old, and is survived by his wife, and two children — a son and a daughter.

A noted businessman, Mr. Sindhur was elected to the Shiggaon Assembly constituency in 2004 as an independent candidate. However, subsequently in 2008, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to field the present Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai from Shiggaon, he withdrew his candidature in favour of Mr. Bommai, saying that he wanted to strengthen the hand of B.S. Yediyurappa.

In the B.S. Yediyurappa-led BJP, Mr. Sindhur was appointed as the Chairman of the Dryland Development Board.

The funeral, which is scheduled to take place in the evening at Savanur, will be attended by the Chief Minister, according to official communication.


