Former sex workers turn entrepreneurs in Hassan

Hassan

13 July 2020 22:49 IST

With the help of training as part of rehabilitation programme, a group of women, who were sex workers, have started production of phenyl, soap oil and herbal sanitisers during the COVID-19 pandemic in Hassan.

Many social activists, doctors and professionals have extended support to the women in their business venture. More than 50 women, spread over eight taluks in the district, are involved in the business. Their products were launched in a formal programme in May this year.

Some of the women have also worked as part of the community-based organisations engaged by Karnataka Aids Prevention Society to avoid transmission of HIV.

All of them have undergone training in phenyl making conducted by the Department of Women and Child Development. “We have certificates and are qualified to make the products. Right now, we are working from our homes. We supple to a few clinics, hospitals and hostels regularly,” said an active member of the group. One litre of phenyl is sold at ₹60 and half a litre of soap oil costs ₹60. However, they are waiting for clearances from the agencies concerned to release the herbal sanitisers in the market.

“We sell 20 to 30 litres of phenyl a day. We need to increase the figures to fulfil the basic needs of our families. The State government should support us by directing its offices, hostels, and hospitals to purchase our product,” said the member. They have approached the district administration for support. The officers assured the women of their support orally, but have not placed orders yet.

The group has got financial support from a few in Hassan, including writer Rupa Hassan who was a member of the constituted by the State government to submit a report on the status of sex workers and their rehabilitation.

Ms. Hassan told The Hindu that the government did not take any step to rehabilitate sex workers ready to quit their job. “There are hundreds of women across the State continuing as sex workers as they have not been given support to take up alternative jobs. The government should help them,” she added.