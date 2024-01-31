Former RGUHS V-C appointed Jayadeva in-charge director

January 31, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government appointed K.S. Ravindranath, former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), as the in-charge director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. Dr. Ravindranath, 69, is currently working on contract basis as senior consultant and professor of cardiology at Jayadeva institute. Outgoing director C.N. Manjunath, whose tenure ended on January 31, handed over charge to Dr. Ravindranath on Wednesday evening. The Governing Council meeting of Jayadeva headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, that was scheduled to happen on Wednesday, was postponed. A final decision on the permanent director will be taken at the meeting.