ADVERTISEMENT

Former prisoner made threatening call to jail officer, say Karnataka police

October 10, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The case was solved in 24 hours, a senior police officer said.

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Central prison at Hindalga in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: D B PATIL

Belagavi police have traced the person accused of making a threatening call to a senior officer in the department of prisons in Karnataka.

Kiran Moshi, 48, of Hukkeri, a former inmate of Hindalga jail, had made the call, police said.

Kiran was jailed for 10 days after being charged with sharing an indecent video on the social media handle of another person, after hacking it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He had allegedly used his wife’s mobile number to make a call to T.P. Shesha, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Prisons), in Belagavi. The caller had allegedly threatened to bomb the Hindalga jail, and the DIG’s quarters near the jail.

The complaint was filed on October 9. The case was solved in 24 hours, a senior police officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US