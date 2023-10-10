HamberMenu
Former prisoner made threatening call to jail officer, say Karnataka police

The case was solved in 24 hours, a senior police officer said.

October 10, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the Central prison at Hindalga in Belagavi.

A file photo of the Central prison at Hindalga in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: D B PATIL

Belagavi police have traced the person accused of making a threatening call to a senior officer in the department of prisons in Karnataka.

Kiran Moshi, 48, of Hukkeri, a former inmate of Hindalga jail, had made the call, police said.

Kiran was jailed for 10 days after being charged with sharing an indecent video on the social media handle of another person, after hacking it.

He had allegedly used his wife’s mobile number to make a call to T.P. Shesha, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Prisons), in Belagavi. The caller had allegedly threatened to bomb the Hindalga jail, and the DIG’s quarters near the jail.

The complaint was filed on October 9. The case was solved in 24 hours, a senior police officer said.

