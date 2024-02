February 18, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda was discharged from Manipal Hospitals on Sunday. He was hospitalised on February 15 following high fever and cough.

According to a statement from the hospital, the former Prime Minister is “fit and functional” and has recovered well. He was under the care of Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD, Respiratory Medicine and lung transplant physician.