Former President of JNCASR Prof M.R. Satyanarayana Rao passes away

August 14, 2023 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST - Bengaluru:

Padma Shri Awardee and former President of Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) Prof M.R. Satyanarayana Rao passed away at his residence in Tata nagar in Bengaluru on August 13 night. He was 75.

Prof Rao, who was survived by his mother, wife and two sons, suffered a cardiac arrest. Born in Mysuru, Prof Rao obtained his undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from Bangalore University. He got his PhD from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and did his Postdoctoral Research at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.

Prof Rao’s area of expertise was in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

During his long professional career he served as Assistant Professor in Baylor College of Medicine, Chairman, Centre for Genetic Engineering and Department of Biochemistry, IISc. He was also a visiting Professor at the Harvard Medical School, and visiting Scientist at Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, University of California at San Diego, USA.

At JNCASR he was associated with the Chromatin Biology Laboratory. He was President of the JNCASR for a decade between 2003-2013, post this he served as Honorary Professor at the institute. He was also member, Karnataka Knowledge Commission between 2014-2017. Prof Rao received various awards and honours; he received the Padma Shri from the Govt. of India in 2010. Prof Rao’s cremation will take place on August 15 in Bengaluru.

