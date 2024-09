N.V. Raghavendra, 62, former principal of National Institute of Engineering (NIE) in the city, passed away at his residence here on Thursday.

An NIE release said Raghavendra is survived by his wife Bharathi who is the principal of SDM-MMK College, a son and a daughter. The last rites will be performed on Saturday.

