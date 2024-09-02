GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar suspended 

Published - September 02, 2024 10:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) G.T. Dinesh Kumar, who was recently appointed as Registrar (Administration) of Haveri University, has been suspended from service.

According to a Government Order dated August 31, 2024 and signed by Umadevi, Under Secretary to the Department of Administrative and Personnel Reforms (DPAR), Mr. Dinesh Kumar has been suspended, pending a departmental inquiry.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Dinesh Kumar had been transferred from MUDA after the government announced an inquiry into the alleged irregularities over allotment of sites under the 50:50 ratio scheme.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar had not been shown any posting ever since he was transferred from MUDA on July 1. Only, a few days ago, he was posted as the Registrar (Administration) of Haveri University.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar’s suspension follows submission of a report by a technical committee that probed the grave charges levelled against him, including his failure to abide by government orders issued from time to time.

