Former MP seeks daily express train between Mysuru and Mumbai

Former Mysuru MP Prathap Simha has urged the Ministry of Railways to introduce a new daily express train from Mysuru to Mumbai CSTM either via Bengaluru or Arsikere, thus enabling the fulfilment of a long-pending demand of the people of this region for daily direct train connectivity from Mysuru to Mumbai.

With Mysuru emerging as one of the major start-up hubs in the country and the demand for daily train connectivity between Mysuru, the cultural capital of Karnataka, and Mumbai – the financial capital of India, Mr. Simha has sought better rail connectivity between Mysuru and Mumbai, in his memorandum to Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna, who is the MP from Tumakuru.

Mr. Simha met Mr. Somanna in New Delhi and presented his memorandum to him.

Mr. Simha said the prospects of transporting coffee and spices from Kodagu and finished products like truck tires, instant foods, agarbattis, handicrafts, motorcycles, industrial gears, and others by rail would be bright if fast and seamless train services between Mysuru and Mumbai were realised.

The former MP said Mysuru city is now well-placed for innovation spirit, co-working, incubation, academic and early state acceleration programmes that accelerate the influx of talent pool of labour from across the country.

Mr. Simha said he had requested the Ministry of Railways to explore the possibility of extending Train Numbers 11301/02 CST Mumbai-KSR Bengaluru city to run to and from Mysuru. However, the proposal could not be materialised in view of certain operational constraints over the South Western Railway system.

The former MP, in the memorandum, said the envisaged new mega textile park in Mysuru holds the promise of nearly 10,000 jobs and help in economic development besides attracting large investments and infrastructure development in the region. Also, the silk cluster in Mysuru will be one of the six to be created across the country as a labour-intensive industry.

The 119-km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and the expansion of the Mysuru airport will undoubtedly contribute to the growth trajectory of Mysuru as an alternative hub to Bengaluru. It heralds the beginning of the movement of a large number of skilled and unskilled labour to the Mysuru region from every part of the country, especially from Maharashtra and Goa, he argued.

In view of this, the daily connectivity between Mysuru and Mumbai would be a boon. Affordable, safe, and faster rail services will undoubtedly benefit the people of Mysuru and those residing in several adjoining districts like Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, and Hassan.

A mega infrastructure project to create the additional infrastructure capacity at Mysuru railway station to deal with the projected rail traffic by optimally utilising the electrified double line between Mysuru and Bengaluru is in progress.

Also, in Naganahalli and Ashokapuram railway stations, several works have been completed recently, building additional platforms and stabling lines to ensure that the Mysuru station had the requisite physical infrastructure to operate long-distance trains connecting tourism and pilgrimage centres in different parts of the country, he suggested.

