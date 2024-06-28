GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former MP G. Mallikarjunappa remembered

Published - June 28, 2024 09:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Rich tributes were paid to the former MP and founder of GM Institute of Technology (now GM University) G. Mallikarjunappa during the Founder's Day programme at GM University in Davangere on Thursday.

Rich tributes were paid to the former MP and founder of GM Institute of Technology (now GM University) G. Mallikarjunappa during the Founder’s Day programme at GM University in Davangere on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rich tributes were paid to the former Member of Parliament and founder of GM Institute of Technology (now GM University) G. Mallikarjunappa during the Founder’s Day programme held at GM University in Davangere on Thursday.

Retired judge of the High Court of Karnataka H.B. Prabhakara Sastry delivered a talk on education and tradition on the occasion, while Tumakuru MLA Jyoti Ganesh recalled the life and contribution of late G. Mallikarjunappa.

The former Union Minister G.M. Siddeshwar recalled how his father G. Mallikarjunappa came up the hard way in life and how his dream of building an educational institution had resulted in GM University emerging as the one among the top educational institutions in the State.

On the occasion, faculty members who have received doctoral degrees were honoured. Also, the best teachers were honoured with faculty excellence award.

Vice-Chancellor of GM Univeristy S.R. Shankapal, principal of GMIT Sanjay Pandey, Chancellor of GM University G.M. Lingaraju, administrator Y.U. Subhashchandra and others were present.

