Former MLC wants Cong. declare its candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat at the earliest

December 11, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former MLC and Congress leader M.A. Gopalswamy has urged the party leadership to declare the party’s candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat at the earliest.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Monday, Mr. Gopalaswamy said the Congress party’s agenda for the coming elections would be to defeat the JD(S) candidate. He and a few other leaders of the party would go to Belagavi to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also president of the KPCC, and other leaders and put pressure on them to declare the candidate soon.

“We are ready to work for the party, no matter whoever the candidate is. We want the party to get ready to face the battle. Arasikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, former Minister B. Shivaramu, and others will meet the party leaders and put forward our demand,” he said.

The JD(S) has already declared Prajwal Revanna, the current MP, as its candidate. He could be the NDA candidate, given the JD(S) party’s understanding with the BJP. In the Congress camp, there are a few aspirants for the ticket. Recently, a meeting convened in Belur witnessed a ruckus over the selection of candidates. The workers were divided on the issue, and they threw chairs at each other.