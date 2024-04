April 14, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Belagavi

A former MLA Sunanda Linganagouda Patil passed away after a brief illness in Belagavi on Sunday.

She was 71.

Hailing from Hire Bagewadi village, she had also served as the vice-president of the Belagavi Zilla Panchayat. She is survived by a daughter and two sons. The last rites were performed in Hire Bagewadi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.