Former MLC R. Prasanna Kumar appointed Shivamogga DCC president

April 02, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Shivamogga

All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal released a communiqué on Monday appointing former MLC R. Prasanna Kumar as president of Shivamogga District Congress Committee.

Mr. Kumar, who was elected to the Legislative Council from the local bodies in Shivamogga, has replaced H.S. Sundaresh, who was recently appointed chairman of Shivamogga Urban Development Authority.

Mr. Kumar worked as president of DCC earlier in 2006. On Tuesday, after taking charge at his office in Shivamogga, he said that when he was appointed president of the DCC in 2006, Mallikarjun Kharge was the KPCC president. He thanked AICC president Kharge, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, CM Siddaramaiah, and other leaders for appointing him to the post.

He said he would take all the leaders of the party into confidence and campaign for the party’s victory in Parliamentary election in Shivamogga. “We will focus on the guarantee schemes implemented by the Congress government and appeal to the voters to support the party that has fulfilled its promises,” he said.

