Former MLC moves HC against spending ₹253 crore for e-Vidhan paperless legislature system from State exchequer

January 03, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition questioning the implementation of e-Vidhan paperless legislature system at a spiralling cost of ₹253.75 crore.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the order on the petition filed by Ramesh Babu, a former MLA and a member of the Congress.

It has been pointed out in the petition that the State Budget in 2017-18 had proposed to implement e-Vidhan project at an estimated cost of around ₹60 crore by making budgetary allocation of ₹20 crore.

However, as the Union government in 2018 announced the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) and offered a 60:40 cost-sharing formula with the States, the State government, through the then Chief Secretary, in August 2018 had written to the Centre expressing its willingness to be part of NeVA, it has been pointed out in the petition.

Later, the State government again chose to implement the e-Vidhan system on its own not only without any monetary assistance from the Centre but at revised and exorbitant cost of ₹254 crore, the petitioner has pointed out while complaining that the State government’s decision is causing loss to the State’s exchequer.

“The functioning of the NeVA scheme is fundamentally strong with all necessary safeguard with regard to implementation and functioning and storage of data and will be fully in control and operation of Central agencies with added benefit of cost savings and technical expertise for implementation of the said scheme as a whole as opposed to the envisaged scheme of the State government, which seeks to implement scheme at the hands of a private entity, to be identified by KEONICS, a State-run agency,” the petitioner has said.

The decision of the State government to forego the Central subsidy of 60% would not only cast a burden on the State exchequer but lacks bonafides and transparency, the petitioner has contended.