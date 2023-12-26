Former MLC Maruthi Rao Maley passes away

December 26, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Maruthi Rao D. Maley (84), a former member of the Legislative Council, passed away at his residence in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

He is survived by his son and daughter. His family members said that the last rites will be carried out on his agriculture farm in Hadagil Haruti village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hailing from Ghatboral village in Humnabad taluk of Bidar district, Mr. Maley fought the Razakars, militia of the Nizam of Hyderabad, immediately after India’s Independence.

Heavily influenced by Dalit leader B. Shyamsundar later, Mr. Maley, who was founder-general secretary of Karnataka People’s Education Society, joined the Dalit movement in 1968 by resigning from the post of hostel warden. He initially served as treasurer of the Bhim Sene.

Mr. Maley also served as president of Sri Siddhartha Education Society for around 20 years. He was instrumental in the installation of a statue of B.R. Ambedkar at Jagat Circle in Kalaburagi. The statue was unveiled by the then Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi on March 5, 1977.

Mr. Maley served as the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress secretary between 1975 and 1977. He was a member of the State Town Planning Board for two terms between 1974 and 1980. He was a member of the Recruitment Committee for the Home Department in 1978. He was vice-convener of Karnataka Pradesh (SC and ST Cell) Congress Committee (I).

