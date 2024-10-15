GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former MLC Ismail Kalebudde is dead

Published - October 15, 2024 09:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Ismail Kalebudde played a crucial role in facilitating a truce on the issue of hoisting the national flag at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi.

Ismail Kalebudde played a crucial role in facilitating a truce on the issue of hoisting the national flag at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The former MLC and former president of Anjuman-e-Islam Ismail Kalebudde, who played a crucial role in facilitating a truce on the issue of hoisting the national flag at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi, passed away on Monday night.

He was 88.

A member of the Janata Parivar, Ismail Kalebudde was considered a close aide of Janata Dal(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

He was an MLC between 1998 and 2004. He was also a recipient of the Rajyotsava Award.

Scores of people paid their last respects to the departed leader at his residence on Tuesday where his mortal remains were kept before the funeral.

Mr. Deve Gowda, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Labour Minister Santosh Lad, chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, MLA Prasad Abbayya, the former Minister A.M. Hindasageri, president of Dharwad Anjuman-e-Islam Ismail Tamatgar, Congress leader Altaf Halwoor and others mourned his demise.

