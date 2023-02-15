Former MLC H. Honnappa is no more

Former MLC H. Honnappa passed away at Induvala village in Mandya district on Wednesday.
Minister for Higher Education Ashwath Narayan visited Induvala in the afternoon and paid his last respects to the departed soul.
February 15, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST
