Former MLC H. Honnappa is no more

February 15, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST

Former MLC H. Honnappa passed away at Induvala village in Mandya district on Wednesday. Minister for Higher Education Ashwath Narayan visited Induvala in the afternoon and paid his last respects to the departed soul. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.