Former MLC Bhanuprakash dies after taking part BJP protest on fuel price

Published - June 17, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLC M.B. Bhanuprakash passed away in Shivamogga on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Senior BJP leader and former MLC M.B. Bhanuprakash died within minutes after taking part in the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Shivamogga on Monday. He was 69 years old.

Mr. Bhanu Prakash took part in the BJP’s protest against the price rise at Seenappa Shetti Circle (Gopi Circle) in the city. He spoke against the State government’s decision to increase the sales tax on petrol and diesel.

As he collapsed, party leaders accompanying him in the protest, took him to a private hospital nearby. The staff performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as per the protocol. However, by the time he reached the hospital, there was no pulse. He could have died of sudden cardiac arrest, according to hospital sources.

Mr. Bhanuprakash is survived by his wife and three sons. He has been active with the RSS since his childhood days. He was once elected to gram panchayat and zilla panchayat, before getting elected to the Legislative Council. He contested for Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency and lost.

The final rites will be held at his native place, Mattur, near Shivamogga later in the evening.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, state BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra, and other leaders have mourned his death. Mr. Yediyurappa, in his condolence message, said Bhanu Prakash’s death was a shock. He was a loyal and committed Swayamsevak. He worked as vice president of the party’s State unit and worked to strengthen the party’s organisation. He worked for the party until his last breath.

