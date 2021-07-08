Former MLC alleges nepotism in appointment of Council staff

The complainant has written to Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti.

Bengaluru

08 July 2021 15:51 IST

Seeks probe by a committee comprising five members of the Legislative Council

Former MLC and Congress leader Ramesh Babu on Thursday demanded a probe by a committee comprising five members of the Legislative Council into alleged irregularities in appointments to the Council secretariat and illegal salary payment of ₹48 lakh to the staff.

In a letter to Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, he alleged that appointments have been made without formal approval of the Finance Department. In a clear case of nepotism, he alleged that Council Secretariat officials appointed their relatives to various posts by violating rules and regulations. Appointments have been to technical posts without conducting an examination and interview, he alleged.

He demanded immediate suspension of officials pending inquiry against them. As inquiry by officials would not reveal actual facts in the appointment process, he demanded an inquiry either by a House committee or by the Karnataka Lokayukta.

As scams were being regularly reported in administration of the Council secretariat, Mr. Babu said an impartial probe would prevent looting of the State exchequer and ensure transparency in the appointment of staff in the secretariat.

The Congress leader urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Assembly Speaker Visveshwara Hegde Kageri to look into the alleged irregularities in the appointments.