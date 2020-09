HUBBALLI

09 September 2020 06:29 IST

A teenaged son of a former Hubballi-Dharwad East MLA was found dead at his residence in Hubballi on Tuesday. The deceased was the son of Veerabhadrappa Halaharavi. The Suburban Police have registered a case. Investigation is on.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

