Karnataka

Former MLA’s son found dead in Hubballi

A teenaged son of a former Hubballi-Dharwad East MLA was found dead at his residence in Hubballi on Tuesday. The deceased was the son of Veerabhadrappa Halaharavi. The Suburban Police have registered a case. Investigation is on.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

