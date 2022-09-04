Former MLA’s brothers join JD(S)

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
September 04, 2022

Former Bidar MLA and Janata Parivar leader Syed Zulfikar Hashmi’s brothers Syed Sarfaraz Hashmi and Syed Galib Hashmi joined Janata Dal (Secular) in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Sarfaraz Hashmi and Syed Galib Hashmi along with his team joined the JD(S) in presence of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, JD(S) State president C.M. Ibrahim, MLA Bandeppa Kashempur and others.

“We will work to strengthen party from grass root level to win more seats in the coming Assembly elections” Mr. Hashmi expressed.

