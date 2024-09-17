Former MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal passes away

The former BJP MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He was 71. He is survived by his wife, son, brother and sisters.

He was suffering from a long-term illness and was undergoing treatment in Bengaluru.

Mr. Venkatareddy Mudnal was the son of veteran leader and former Minister Vishwanath Reddy Mudnal. He entered politics as per his father’s wish and was elected to the then Yadgir Town Municipal Council. He also served as municipal chairman.

He unsuccessfully contested from the Gurmitkal Assembly Constituency in 2008 as an independent candidate and as a KJP candidate in 2013.

Thereafter, he moved to the Yadgir Assembly Constituency as per the instructions of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, whom he considered his political mentor, and contested in 2018 as a BJP candidate and won against the former Minister A.B. Maalakaraddi.

In 2023, he again contested in Yadgir on BJP ticket but was defeated by Congress candidate Channareddy Patil Tunnur.

Mr. Venkatareddy Mudnal was known for his straightforward demeanour and helping nature, irrespective of his political position. His death has sent shockwaves among his followers and party workers.

His last rites will be carried out on his land on Chittapur Road in Mudnal village. His mortal remains will be buried as per the Veerashaiva Lingayat rituals, according to sources.

Seers of various mutts, Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, MP Radhakrishna Doddamani, MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur and political leaders have expressed their condolences.

